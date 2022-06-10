Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.
Semtech stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.79. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,000. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.