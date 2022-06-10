Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

Semtech stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.79. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,000. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

