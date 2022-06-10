Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Lowered by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,043 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Semtech worth $49,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

