Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 151,402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $84,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

TNDM stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

