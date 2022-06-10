Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,255,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $75,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UDR by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

