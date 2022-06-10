Sei Investments Co. Purchases 127,752 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Dolby Laboratories worth $62,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 166,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,499.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 109,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $75.77 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.