Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $87,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

