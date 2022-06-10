Sei Investments Co. Has $98.15 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 880,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $7,797,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.