Sei Investments Co. Has $65.24 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $65,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of COP stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.