Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,937 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $76,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $304.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.65 and a 200 day moving average of $382.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

