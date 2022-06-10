Sei Investments Co. Buys 233,591 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $78,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,881,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.