SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.88

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.80) to GBX 1,560 ($19.55) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,585 ($19.86) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.54) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,003.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

