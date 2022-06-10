Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 331.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $295.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

