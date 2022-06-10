Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 187,276 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 187,276 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.63% of PDC Energy worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $86.18 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,975.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $3,730,256. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.