Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,853 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 352.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $178.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

