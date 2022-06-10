Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.53% of Omnicell worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

