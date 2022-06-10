Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.32% of Fox Factory worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $86.17 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

