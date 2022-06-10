Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 1,849,542 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,849,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,078,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.38. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

