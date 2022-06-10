Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 30,131 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.83% of MEDNAX worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

NYSE:MD opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

