Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.23% of Pure Storage worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $9,416,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

