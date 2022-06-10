Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

