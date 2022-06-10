Seeyond Trims Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,815 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.63 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

