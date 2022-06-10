Seeyond Sells 7,540 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,576,000 after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

WTRG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

