Seeyond Sells 2,290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seeyond lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

