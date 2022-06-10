Seeyond Sells 1,095 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.86 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

