Seeyond Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Seeyond reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,388,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $516.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.00 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

