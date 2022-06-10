Seeyond Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Seeyond cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $252.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average of $304.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

