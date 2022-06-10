Seeyond Has $2.57 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of TMUS opened at $133.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

