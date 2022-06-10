Seeyond Has $2.43 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Seeyond grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $416.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.86 and its 200-day moving average is $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

