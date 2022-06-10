Seeyond Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Seeyond cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

