Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
