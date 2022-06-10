Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

