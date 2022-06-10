Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$7.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

SES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE SES traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$7.07. The company had a trading volume of 754,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,601. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.90.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,631.96. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,747 shares of company stock worth $1,337,725.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

