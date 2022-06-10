Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 30959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

