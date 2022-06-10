Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 598,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

