Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $10.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.