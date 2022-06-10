Scopus Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $416.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.42. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.