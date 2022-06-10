Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 4.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $161,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 141,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

