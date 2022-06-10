Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 1,298.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Definitive Healthcare worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

DH stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

