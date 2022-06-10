Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,759 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,047,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Globant by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Globant by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,797 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
