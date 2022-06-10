SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

