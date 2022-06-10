Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.44.

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,921. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.72.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

