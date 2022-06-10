Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Saputo (TSE:SAPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.44.

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,921. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.72.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.