Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Samsara stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

