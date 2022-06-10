Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 697,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

