Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 697,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NU stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.
NU Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
