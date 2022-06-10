Samlyn Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SomaLogic worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SomaLogic by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 793,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after buying an additional 1,366,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SLGC opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

