Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.80.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $187.11. 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,704. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 251,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

