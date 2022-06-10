Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

