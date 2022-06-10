Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.