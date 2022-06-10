SafeCapital Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $5,578.10 and $16.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00082814 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.