SafeBlast Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $704,109.62 and approximately $170,691.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00578679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00198719 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

