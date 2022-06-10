SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006793 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.95 million and $4,192.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

