Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.01% of Argus Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

