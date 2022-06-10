Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,286 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kingswood Acquisition were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,377 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingswood Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

